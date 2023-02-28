Low pressure will give meteorological winter one final hurrah as we go through the rest of the day. Out west, however, we’ve seen some rain instead of snow on this last day of February.

As of 2 pm CST Tuesday

Snow showers are likely for northern portions of KELOLAND as we head through the rest of the evening and into the night.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of KELOLAND along and north of US Highway 212 through Wednesday morning for north-central and northwestern KELOLAND, with this advisory lasting into the afternoon near and east of the James River.

Beyond those snow showers, we’ll have a breezy and partly to mostly cloudy night on our hands. Overnight lows fall into the teens to the northwest and 20s elsewhere.

A few more snow showers are possible on Wednesday, especially to the north and northeast, before we quiet down in the afternoon and evening. It’ll still be a breezy to outright windy day across the region, with gusty conditions possible…especially East River.

Highs take a step backward into the 20s and 30s.

Beyond Wednesday, it looks like March comes in like a lamb…with quiet weather holding steady through the end of the upcoming work and school week. Thursday will likely be the chilliest day overall, especially East River, but that won’t last for very long.

We’ll see highs in the teens and 20s to the east, with 30s and 40s popping up again to the west.

Near average temperatures come back and stick around through the first weekend of the new month…all the while we stay mainly dry and quiet into Saturday.

It may get a bit breezy at times by Sunday into Monday, as we also watch a chance for some rain and snow showers on Sunday. Snow showers will then be possible on Monday.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds favor near to below average temperatures sticking around. Average for this time of year is in the upper 30s. We’ll also watch to see a potentially more active weather pattern set up, with odds for above average moisture being favored.