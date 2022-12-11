Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.

Here are the details of the hour by hour forecast. We expect upper 50s today in Rapid City. Sioux Falls will hold in the lower 30s. The weather stays quiet tonight, but precipitation chances will start to grow by late tomorrow. Notice the pink areas showing a mixed bag of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Here are some more details of the storm this week. You can see the large area of low pressure in Nebraska by Tuesday. Rain develops ahead of the storm, but a switch to freezing rain and snow will happen north of Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

The storm will sit and spin on Wednesday, with additional snow to the north and west of the low track. This may lead to a break or lull in the steady moisture in Sioux Falls. The best chances of snow in Sioux Falls will develop late Wednesday into Thursday along with stronger NW winds.

The wind will be strong from the southeast on the front side of the storm. Northwest winds will increase in western SD. Some of the winds will gust over 50 mph in Rapid City by Tuesday. While Sioux Falls will have a break on the wind on Wednesday, a large area of NW winds on Thursday will create blowing and drifting snow.

Our first look at heavy snow favors portions of central SD. We think there will be a swath of 12+”. In fact, we are considering adding an 18″+ band with this storm. Needless to say, some of you will not be travelling later this week, with the heaviest snow starting Tuesday and continuing until Thursday. The Black Hills may pick up heavy snow as well, but the bulls-eye is to the east of Rapid City at this time. Sioux Falls will be in rain or mixed precipitation for awhile on Tuesday into Wednesday. However, we still expect a band of snow and wind to increase in the southeast on Thursday. There’s still time to evaluate how much snow that could be.

One more story to follow…a major outbreak of severe cold is likely after the storm. We could see temperatures some 30 degrees below normal next week at times.

Here are the details of the forecast. Enjoy the 50s in western KELOLAND today.

Expect good chances of snow in Sioux Falls again by late Wednesday into Thursday. There will be a lull in the storm during parts of Wednesday in the Sioux Falls area.