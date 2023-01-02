A major winter storm is bearing down on southern and eastern KELOLAND today. We can already see some of the first bands of snow developing in the west and southwest.

This was the camera view from Gregory just before 7am.

A large swath of winter storm warnings have been posted in red on the map below, where snow totals over 6″ are likely with some areas involved with icing as well. Ice storm warnings have been posted for sections of northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa, where over .25″ of freezing rain is likely.

Here’s a closer look at the ice map shown below. Power outages are expected as winds will increase as the storm develops.

Our latest snow forecast features a band of 10-16″ from Winner and Valentine…all the way to Worthington and Marshall. This range also includes the Sioux Falls area. The numbers will drop north of Watertown and Huron.

You can see the movement of the snow and ice on Futurecast below. The initial bands of snow are not expected to be heavy in Sioux Falls today. In fact, we would still like to mention the possible mix of freezing rain and sleet in the forecast before the heavier snow arrives tonight and tomorrow. This storm will continue to slowly track eastward all day tomorrow.

Don’t forget about the gusty winds that will create widespread blowing and drifting snow. Blizzard or near blizzard conditions are expected in the Sioux Falls area tomorrow with gusts near 40mph.

While severe weather will stay to our south, thunder is possible in the light green zone that includes parts of KELOLAND. This is always a wild card we watch with these types of storms.