A major early spring storm is bearing down on KELOLAND today. Heavy snow is already impacting travel in much of western SD.

We can’t forget to mention the hail last night with some of the storms. This is a picture from the Springfield area where half-dollar size hail fell around 10pm.

You can see the rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the southeast overnight on the radar animation below, with heavy snow really ramping up in western SD the past few hours.

We have several weather headlines today in weather, including an ice storm warning for the Watertown and Milbank areas until 4pm. Expect more power issues through the day as winds increase.

Here’s a closer look at the ice and freezing rain risk areas expected today in KELOLAND. The ice will be a problem outside the warning area toward Huron and points southwest. Some areas can expect over 1/4″ of ice today.

A blizzard warning starts this morning for central SD for the counties shaded white, with those headlines expanding east of the James Valley late this afternoon into the evening. Sioux Falls will be included in a winter weather advisory for this evening for blowing snow.

One of the big weather stories today will be the heavy snow coming our way. Our biggest totals should fall over central SD, where a few locations near Pierre could see over 1 foot of accumulation.

Sioux Falls will stay much lighter, but strong winds over 50mph will create hazardous travel in rural areas by this evening.

Take a look at Futurecast on the map below. Notice the snow moving east during the day as conditions worsen from west to east.

It’s important to pay attention to the increasing wind speeds through the day across eastern KELOLAND. We think Sioux Falls will see winds over 50mph by mid to late evening.

We are not done with the blizzards as another big storm heads toward the plains by Tuesday of next week. Expect a significant amount of wind with that storm as well.

Here are the details of the forecast.