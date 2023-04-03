Another big week of weather is ahead for KELOLAND. Heavy snow is likely again in the Aberdeen area starting tomorrow.

We already have some snow this morning in southwestern SD. Most of this snow is just a precursor of what’s coming later tonight and tomorrow.

Most of western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND will be impacted by this winter storm. Numerous blizzard warnings and winter storm watches have been posted.

Don’t forget about all the severe weather on the front side of the storm tomorrow as well.

Futurecast shows the developing weather moving across KELOLAND from west to east. Snow is shown in blue, with pink representing a mixed bag of precipitation. The snow rates will increase in the Black Hills region first this evening, with the expansion of the snow to the east Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, strong northeast winds will create blowing and drifting snow, a problem that will get worse Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Sioux Falls area will miss the heaviest snow, but we may see a period of thunderstorms Tuesday night, a trend we will follow. Otherwise, widespread 40-60 mph winds will take over the region on Wednesday.

Clearly, strong winds are going to be a big problem with this storm, especially by Wednesday. Even Sioux Falls will see problems with snow squalls and intense wind gusts through the day. That could easily affect rural travel. Travel will become impossible where the heaviest snow falls with this storm.

Here’s a broader look at the storm track across the plains.

The odds of heavy snow are high. Take a look at the chances of 6″ or more through Wednesday.

The chances of 12+” are very good in Rapid City and Pierre.

Here’s our official snow forecast.

Don’t forget about the chances of ice in the northeast around Watertown once again.

The news isn’t all bad. Those 60s and 70s are entering parts of of SE SD by the end of the week!

Please stay tuned to the forecast the next couple of days.