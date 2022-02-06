Though temperatures today did take a step backward, portions of the area did at least get in on yet another seasonably mild day. The x-factor has been the wind across KELOLAND.

Windy conditions back off as we go into the start of the new work and school week, but don’t get used to this lull.

Back to the temperature side of things…overnight lows will vary depending on what side of the river you’re on. To the east, we’ll fall back into the teens once more. West River locations, however, may only fall into the 20s.

Well above average conditions come back for the first half of the new work and school week. With a little more sunshine in place, we’ll climb higher up the thermometer across the region.

Highs rise into the 30s to mid 40s to the northeast and 50s elsewhere. We could even toe the line of 60 out west in some areas.

Tuesday will likely be a repeat of Monday in terms of daytime highs, but the difference will be the return of windy weather. This, combined with the warm weather and lack of moisture, will elevate the fire weather concern level across the region. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

Through the second half of the week, we’ll continue to feel the influence of warm air being funneled in from Canada. Though a small step backward is expected on Wednesday, above average temperatures hold steady with little in the way of give through Friday.

We may have a few rain and snow showers by Wednesday into Thursday, but chances are low and moisture amounts are on the same level.

By the end of the week, we may introduce a small late rain/snow shower chance in a few areas, but this is a rather low-end chance due to the lack of available moisture.

Above average temperatures hold steady through the start of next week.