Compared to Sunday, areas in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND are noticeably cooler than yesterday…going from 80s to 50s in just 24 hours.

24-hour difference between 2:30 pm Sunday and 2:30 pm Monday

In fact, several high temperatures today in eastern KELOLAND were recorded at midnight, with daytime highs falling short of those overnight marks.

Breezy conditions hold steady for a little while longer, but it won’t be as windy as it was over the course of Sunday or Monday.

Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to low/mid 30s.

A great day is on the way for your Tuesday, with more seasonable temperatures and a generally tolerable breeze. Highs reach the 50s to low 60s across the region with a few 40s toward the Black Hills.

The quiet stretch will continue through the middle of the week, with another nice day on Wednesday. We’ll hold steady in the 50s to low 60s for highs with winds backing off a bit more.

Our next chance for rain arrives by Thursday, which may end up being our only chance for rain into next weekend. Scattered showers are expected, with chances being a bit higher the further east you go.

We’ll dry out again and clear out on Friday with a modest warm-up bringing temperatures back into the 60s.

We’ll remain near to slightly above average on the thermometer through Halloween and into the first few days of November. We may cool down again by the middle of next week.