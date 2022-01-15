Mainly Quiet Weekend; Warm Start to Next Week – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, January 15

Following Friday’s clipper system, we’ll be treated to a mainly quiet weekend across KELOLAND, but not everyone will get off to the same pleasant start.

Areas that have little to no snow on the ground will be able to warm up nicely over the course of the afternoon with plenty of sunshine in place. Further east, however, it’ll be a different story. Highs east of the James River valley may struggle to get out of the teens and low 20s, while highs to the west climb into the 30s and 40s.

All the while we’ll remain pretty quiet with high pressure building in, but we’ll have to contend with some wind in the morning before things calm down in the afternoon.

The wind picks up again overnight and into Sunday, so our break from the breeze will be short-lived. Overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens to the east, with 20s out west. Lows East River, however, may bottom out early as southerly flow takes over and warms us up through the night.

That leads into a milder Sunday across the board via southerly winds aloft. Even with snow on the ground, highs should at least reach the low/mid 30s to the east under partly sunny skies. Winds turn to the northwest with the passage of a weak system, kicking temperatures back slightly for Monday.

West River highs will remain well above average, with numbers ranging in the 40s and 50s through next Tuesday.

Another weak system moves through the area on Wednesday. Beyond a few flurries, we’re mainly quiet, but a big push of cold air comes along and sends us back below average for Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll try to warm up a bit on Friday as a chance for some snow showers comes along.