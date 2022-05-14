A nice and quiet weekend is on the way, complete with seasonable temperatures and a lack of activity on radar…for the most part.

Saturday will feature a good amount of sunshine by day with a brisk west by northwest breeze across much of KELOLAND. Highs range from the upper 60s to low/mid 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Cloud cover increases as we head into the night…especially the further south you go. We’ll also bring in the chance for some showers closer to and south of I-90. Further north, we’ll remain mainly quiet.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s with winds backing off a little bit.

Beyond a few morning showers toward the south and east, much of your Sunday should be pretty quiet and a little breezy. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll get back into the low to mid 70s for highs.

The new work week gets off to a fantastic start with high pressure holding steady for a little while longer. Temperatures will be pretty close to average for this time of year, with highs in the mid 70s.

A mainly unsettled pattern picks up as we head into the rest of the week. While I don’t think we’ll see any complete wash-outs, we’ll have to contend with a daily chance for some unsettled weather.

Some days will have better chances than others, with Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning being one of those time frames. The second is later Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures hover near to a bit below average, with the latter more likely as we head into next weekend.