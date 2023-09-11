Much of the day has been pretty quiet and seasonable overall, but we may see a few showers and storms to the northeast later this evening.

Beyond the small chance for rain at first, much of the night is looking like it’ll be pretty comfortable and calm. Overnight lows fall into the 40s with a light breeze.

Sunny skies via high pressure take over as we go into Tuesday. We’ll take a small step backward on the thermometer, but it won’t be anything too far out of the ordinary.

Highs hold in the low to mid 70s with a few 60s out there.

A few showers are possible to the west later on Wednesday, but the rest of the day is shaping up to be rather pleasant and a little more seasonable…especially East River.

We’ll peak in the upper 70s East River with low to mid 80s West River.

Our next chance for rain develops to the west at first on Thursday before migrating eastward on Friday and into Friday night. This may also be our best chance for rain in portions of SE KELOLAND…which is something to watch considering just how dry it has been as of late.

Much of the upcoming weekend is shaping up to be pretty pleasant and seasonably warm, with more warm temperatures in place as we go into the final days of summer.

In fact, mainly dry conditions hold steady through the first half of next week