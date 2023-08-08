Much of Tuesday has been pretty decent overall, but we do have some change on the way as we head into the meat of this work week.

Some showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible this evening in western and southwestern KELOLAND as a system to the west pushes eastward.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of southern and SW South Dakota, with wind and hail being the main concerns with any storm that gets fired up. Stay weather aware if you’re out and about.

Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Some showers and storms are possible in southeastern KELOLAND overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, especially early in the morning, but the afternoon is shaping up to be pretty decent overall. We should be able to get in on a mainly dry day West River.

One other thing to watch is the chance for a few showers and storms in northern KELOLAND later into the afternoon. That’s the one “Fly in the Ointment” detail to an otherwise quiet afternoon.

Highs climb into the low to mid 80s in many areas.

A better chance for storms comes along on Thursday as our next system makes its move. Keep this in mind with any plans you may have. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the eastern half of South Dakota as well as SW Minnesota and NW Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

This may also be the last chance for rain for the week, as drier conditions take over for the proper end of the work week.

Highs on Thursday climb into the mid 80s with a few low 90s possible.

The end of the work week and ensuing weekend feature drier weather coming back into the picture thanks to high pressure taking over. Temperatures remain near to just a bit below average for this time of year.

Late Sunday may contain a chance for some evening showers and thunderstorms with another system on the way (Daytime hours should remain mainly dry), but it won’t be a long-lasting system like last weekend. We’ll dry out again to kick off the new work week.