Following a rather active day across KELOLAND on Saturday, we’ll get a nice break in the action through the second half of the weekend.

A compilation of snow totals from Saturday’s storm system

Though we won’t be as active in the weather department today, breezy conditions will remain in place today. It’ll also be more uniform on the thermometer this time around. Highs will range in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

We may see a few snow showers clip southern portions of KELOLAND along the Nebraska border through the afternoon and evening, but much of the day should be pretty quiet beyond that.

Cloud cover will slowly dissipate overnight, allowing low temperatures to slip a little further down the thermometer. The fresh snow on the ground will also help lower the temperature a bit more, with lows in the upper single digits to mid teens.

We’ll start the next work and school week on another quiet note, with a little more sunshine in place. Highs climb into the 30s to around 40 degrees under mostly sunny skies for much of the area…but we’ll see 20s to the northeast. Winds also back off a bit during this time.

Tuesday is looking good as well, but we’ll see a little increase in cloud cover. East River locations will see their “warmest” day of the extended outlook with highs in the upper 30s to low/mid 40s.

The second half of the week features a chance for some snow…especially toward Wednesday to the west and Thursday toward the southeast. Keep an eye out for updates as we watch this potential unfold.

Colder than average temperatures are expected to stick around into next weekend, with the coldest air expected by the end of the work and school week.