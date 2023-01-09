With a good amount of sunshine in place, our gradual melting of all that snow has been able to go along quite nicely.

Once again, there will be the chance to see some fog develop in portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Visibility will be poor at times, so be mindful of this if you’re out and about tonight into early Tuesday.

Overnight lows will fall into the teens East River and 20s to low 30s further west.

Another round of seasonable temperatures holds steady as we go into Tuesday, which will be another very nice day to get outside if you can as the slow melt continues. We’ll have a similar temperature spread across KELOLAND for your Tuesday outlook…so expect highs in the 20s and 30s to the east and 30s/40s West River.

Though temperatures do take a small step backward on Wednesday, it’ll still be a very pleasant day to be out and about with a light breeze and a healthy mix of sun and clouds.

Generally seasonable temperatures hold steady through the rest of the week to the east, with above average warmth in place to the west…so the gradual melt will continue to move along nicely with snow removal also going off without a hitch.

Our only small chance for some moisture comes in the form of some flurries and light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through the region.

Beyond that, there’s little to no moisture of any variety in sight…and that’s quite all right for many of us. Snow removal can continue without worrying about something else coming down the pike for the rest of the week

From there, we stay quiet into the weekend, which is shaping up to be a seasonably mild and pleasant one.

A disturbance may try to make its presence known early next week, but this is shaping up to be a rather disorganized system with little in the way of moisture to work with. Furthermore, the outlook beyond the 7 day forecast features odds for above average temperatures being favored.