Though Thanksgiving wasn’t as warm as Wednesday, we can all still be thankful for quiet albeit breezy conditions across KELOLAND on this Thanksgiving Day.

As of 3 pm CST Thursday

We’ll remain mainly quiet as we go into the night. With partly to mostly clear skies in place, we’ll watch as overnight lows fall into the 20s and low 30s…the latter being more likely to the west.

Black Friday shoppers may have a chilly start to the day, but they’ll still get in on a great day with high pressure in control.

Highs East River may rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s. Many locations West River, however, may peak in the 50s and low/mid 60s.

Small Business Saturday is not a slouch at all with regard to the weather, either. Though it may be a bit breezy and cooler…it’ll still be dry and pleasant with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

There may be a proverbial “Fly in the Ointment” situation to the west, as a few rain/snow showers may crash the party later in the evening.

Generally quiet weather holds on for one more day on Sunday before we watch some activity to the west. Snow showers are possible in western KELOLAND by the start of next week as our next system develops and pushes to the east.

By the middle of next week, we’re keeping an eye on the potential to see something develop as cold air begins to reload to our northwest. Snow is possible on Tuesday before we quiet down again on Wednesday with a few lingering snow showers to the east in the morning.

All the while, temperatures fall back to and below average as we head into the start of December.