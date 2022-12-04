Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine.

That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.

Some light snow showers are possible to the west as we start the new work week, with a chance for some passing flurries to the east. Overall, though, it’s a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

An Alberta clipper will push through the region, sending a small chance for a flurry or two our way. Beyond that, we should remain mainly quiet with highs in the 30s and 40s to the east…with 20s up toward the SD/ND border.

After a mainly quiet day on Wednesday, we’ll see a chance for some snow showers clip the southeastern portion of the region on Thursday. The latest trend keeps much of the moisture in Nebraska and NW Iowa, but a few flurries could kick northward toward Sioux Falls. Keep an eye out for updates.

Further north and west, we’ll likely stay pretty quiet for a little while longer.

In fact, we’ll close the week on a pretty pleasant note before we get ready for another chance at a few flurries on Saturday.

Odds for near to below average temperatures are expected to carry into the middle of the month.