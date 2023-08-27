The last weekend of August will continue to treat much of the region to seasonable conditions and mainly quiet weather…mainly being the key word.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible to the west later in the afternoon and evening, but that will be the exception to the overall rule.

Highs climb into the 80s in many areas under partly to mostly sunny skies with a few low 90s in central and southern KELOLAND.

Partly to mostly clear skies carry us into the night. It won’t be as cool as last night, but we’ll still be able to enjoy a generally comfortable night. Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warmer temperatures creep back into the picture as we go into the start of the new work and school week. While it won’t be too hot (At first), we’ll still see above average temperatures all the same with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Quiet and dry weather holds steady through midweek as high pressure comes back in and sticks around for a little while. Seasonably warm temperatures remain in place on both sides of the river under mostly sunny skies.

By the end of the week, we may see a small chance for some showers move into the region. It’s also the only chance we get that isn’t localized to one area…and even then moisture amounts will be low at best.

As we head into Labor Day weekend, above average temperatures continue to build, with 90s on the way back. It won’t be as hot as last week, but it’ll be a reminder that the unofficial end to the summer season is just that…unofficial.