Overall, it has been a quiet start to the month of July, but the quiet conditions won’t last for much longer as we head into next week.

Beyond an isolated shower or rumble of thunder in a similar manner to Saturday, much of Sunday is shaping up to be quiet…but it will also be hot at times. 90s come back across much of the region, and it may get even warmer as we go into Monday (We’ll get to that in a moment).

A quiet and mild night is on the way across much of the region. A few showers are possible in central and northeastern KELOLAND, with a rumble of thunder to the northwest not out of the question.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along for Monday.

We’ll have a “Slight Risk” for severe weather in place for the potential to see some activity in the second half of the day. The higher risk area is generally near and north of Highway 14. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather surrounds that to the south and east, including Sioux Falls, SW Minnesota, and much of South Dakota south of I-90. Wind and hail are the main concerns this time around.

As we head into the 4th of July, we do need to keep an eye on the skies once again.

A “Slight” Risk” of strong to severe storms is in place for southeastern portions of KELOLAND for the 4th of July, as we watch the potential to see late day thunderstorms pop up and move through the region. A “Marginal Risk” extends from Ortonville south and west into Winner.

If you have any outdoor plans for the 4th of July, you’ll want to have back-up plans at the ready in case some storms come your way. Stay weather aware, and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday as our system gets out of the region…especially East River.

Beyond a few storms to the west on Thursday, we have a rather pleasant day on our hands with cooler temperatures moving into the region. Those near to below average conditions stick around through the end of the week.

We’ll close the work week on a quiet note for our East River communities, while we may see some showers and thunderstorms return on Saturday.

We’ll have equal chances for above and below average temperatures across a large majority of the region, with odds for slightly warmer temperatures favored to the northeast.

Here’s a look at your forecast: