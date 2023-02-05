Though we’ve had to contend with cloud cover through portions of the day, it has still been a day of improvement…especially if you looked at the thermometer in our East River communities.

We’ll hit the repeat button on the thermometer today, but it won’t be as calm primarily West River. With that said, however, we’ll still get in on a decent amount of sunshine over the course of the day.

It’ll still be a nice day to get out and enjoy some early February sunshine, with highs in the upper 20s and 30s East River and 40s to low 50s out west.

Just like Saturday night, tonight will also be a more seasonable and less frigid night. Winds will begin to pick up a bit as we head through the night, but there won’t be too much else beyond that.

Otherwise, we’ll see lows in the 20s across the board with a few low 30s out west.

A few light rain/snow showers are possible on Monday as a weak area of low pressure pushes through the region. Anything that is seen will be rather light and fleeting in nature.

Highs take a small step backward to the west, while East River highs hold steady in the 30s.

The midweek outlook is looking good, but we’ll watch Thursday into Friday. We’ll have the chance to see some snow showers move into the region. While moisture amounts aren’t all that impressive, it’ll be an unfortunate way to end what will otherwise be a rather solid run of weather for the midweek outlook.

Next weekend, for what it’s worth, is looking good with seasonable to seasonably mild temperatures.