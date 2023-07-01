Welcome to the second half of 2023! We’ll start the new month on a mainly quiet note across much of the region with generally seasonable conditions in place as well.

Beyond an isolated shower or thunderstorm in a few areas (Primarily toward northwestern KELOLAND and areas near I-29), much of the region is generally calm and warm with a light breeze in place.

We do try to introduce a little more instability into the picture by the time we reach Sunday. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of north-central and northwestern KELOLAND…including the Mobridge, Faith, Buffalo and Spearfish areas.

Gusty winds will be the main concern with any storm that moves into the region, with hail always being a possibility with any storm as well. To the south and east, we’ll remain mainly quiet and get warmer with 90+ degree heat moving into the picture.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along for Monday. Again, we’ll have a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for the potential to see some activity in the second half of the day. This time, however, the risk area is generally near and north of Highway 14. Wind and hail are the main concerns this time around.

As we head into the 4th of July, we do need to keep an eye on the skies once again.

Mother Nature appears to want to get in on the action with some fireworks of her own, with an elevated risk for severe weather in southeastern KELOLAND.

If you have any outdoor plans for the 4th of July, you’ll want to have back-up plans at the ready in case some storms come your way. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday as our system gets out of the region…especially East River.

Beyond a few storms to the west on Thursday, we have a rather pleasant day on our hands with cooler temperatures moving into the region. Those near to below average conditions stick around through the end of the week.

We’ll close the work week on a quiet note for our East River communities, while we may see some showers and thunderstorms in western KELOLAND and, to a lesser extent, in central portions of the region. Odds for near to below average temperatures are favored across much of the region as we head beyond next weekend.

Here’s a look at your forecast: