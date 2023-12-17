After a small break from the monotony in the form of some light rain and snow showers, we return you to our regularly scheduled dry and warm run of weather…with one exception.

A dry cold front will move through the region as we head through the second half of the weekend. Beyond a small chance of an isolated shower or two in extreme northeastern South Dakota, we’ll remain dry and breezy as we head through the day.

It’ll actually be rather windy out west, with a wind advisory in place for western portions of KELOLAND until 5 pm MST Sunday. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph.

Highs today hold mainly in the 40s.

We’ll stay windy on the back side of that front as we head into the night. Skies clear out a bit as well with overnight lows falling into the teens and low 20s.

Monday is the one exception I mentioned earlier…and even then it’s not for everyone. East River locations get a rare “seasonable” day on the thermometer with highs in the upper 20s and low/mid 30s. If you’re West River, you’re back in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

From there, it’s a mainly quiet run of weather through the rest of the week with temperatures remaining a good deal above average for this time of year. By the time we officially start winter later this week, highs may be upward of 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.