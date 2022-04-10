While northeastern KELOLAND and a few West River locations had to deal with at times, other areas got in on a pretty nice second half of the weekend.

Moisture gradually gets out of here as we go into the night, with lows dropping into the 20s to near 30 degrees across much of the region. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side but tolerable overall.

A pretty decent day comes along for your Monday with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. After this short break, we must address the proverbial elephant in the room: The midweek outlook.

The latest updates on this storm system do change a few things. With a change in the track, this will allow even warmer temperatures to move into SE KELOLAND on Tuesday, which in turn may help elevate the strong/severe storm risk.

A Marginal to Slight Risk is in place for Tuesday into Tuesday night for southeastern portions of the area as a result. All forms of severe weather are on the table as of this afternoon, but this can change depending on how this system behaves and where it tracks.

To the north and west, where cold air comes crashing in earlier, we’ll start with a rain/snow mix at times before transitioning to all snow going into Wednesday. A northerly jump in our upper-level trough may keep the worst of the snow to North Dakota, but this will still likely cause significant impacts

Winter storm watches are in effect for portions of northern and northwestern KELOLAND for the middle of the week due to the potential to see heavy accumulating snow.

Highs will range from the 30s and 40s out west and in the northeast to the 50s and 60s in central and SE KELOLAND on Tuesday before temperatures come tumbling down by Wednesday into Thursday.

The question then becomes how long moisture sticks around once we get into Wednesday night. The trend has been to try and lift this moisture out sooner rather than later, especially to the southeast, while northeastern KELOLAND could see a little more snow on Thursday.

Regardless of where you are, we’re also going to be dealing with a good amount of wind through the midweek outlook, so be prepared to see wind headlines pop up along the way.

Keep an eye out for future updates on your midweek outlook.

Once this clears the region by the end of the week, we’ll quiet down headed into Friday and Saturday. By Easter Sunday, we may need to introduce some rain chances into the area.

Below average temperatures will stick around as we head through and beyond Easter weekend.