While coverage hasn’t been widespread, we’ve had to deal with some passing showers over the course of the day. It hasn’t amounted to much in many areas, but it’s been a welcome sight all the same considering how dry this month has been overall.

A cold front will continue to push through KELOLAND and usher the last of this moisture out of the region to the east. In its wake, we’ll have breezy to windy weather to contend with tonight and into Tuesday as well. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Wednesday is a deceptive day on the thermometer. We’ll briefly warm up ahead of another approaching cold front, with temperatures climbing a good bit above average for this time of year. 50s and even some 60s are not out of the question for the day. Combine that with dry weather, and you have the makings of a great travel day ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday, we may have to watch for the chance to see some snow in western KELOLAND. We could see a few inches of accumulating snow out west, so this will be something to consider if you’ll be out and about that way. Beyond that, we stay pretty quiet through the rest of the holiday weekend beyond some scattered snow showers that will be in the area just for show and not amount to any travel concerns.

Back to the temperature for a moment…I mentioned that Wednesday is a deceptive day. That’s due to the cooldown we have beginning on Thursday. After Wednesday, highs through the end of the week and into the weekend will struggle to get out of the 30s. We’ll stay cool to chilly as we head into the end of the month as well, though odds for above average temperatures are favored. Keep in mind, however, that average by the end of November and the start of December is in the 30s.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: