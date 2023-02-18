We had ourselves a rather nice day across the region, but days like this are going to be numbered short.

Some fog is possible overnight to the east with low-level moisture in place from today’s melting, but that hinges on what kind of breeze we do or do not have in place. Regardless, you’ll want to keep this in mind if you must be out tonight and even into part of the morning on Sunday.

Beyond that, it’s a good night overall with lows in the teens to the east at 20s further west.

We’ll have another rather quiet day on Sunday thanks to high pressure holding firm for a little while longer. There will be a little more cloud cover in place, but it’ll still be a rather nice day overall. Highs range from the upper 20s/mid 30s East River to the low/mid 40s further west.

Monday will be our last quiet day for a little while, and even then we’ll see a little bit of moisture build into the region. Some flurries and snow showers are possible, especially West River, with highs in the 30s to the east and 40s out west once again. The wind will also begin to pick up…something that will need to be watched as we head into the middle of the week.

Now, let’s address the proverbial elephant in the room…confidence is still rather good to see a rather impactful winter storm move into KELOLAND. Snow would begin to move in on Tuesday (Mainly to the northeast), with the best chance to see heavier snow come along on Wednesday into Thursday.

With an ideal set-up in place and plenty of moisture to work with, odds for a good amount of snow are still moderate to high. This is shaping up to be a rather disruptive storm, between the potential for a lot of snow and another detail that we’ll talk about in a moment, so please keep an eye out for updates on your forecast as we head through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, and prepare accordingly.

We’ll also have to contend with a lot of wind, so blowing and drifting snow becoming a concern through the middle of the week as well.

Cold weather comes back by the end of the week, with well below average temperatures sticking around through the end of the month. We may also see a sneaky chance for some snow showers crash the party on Friday in SE KELOLAND.