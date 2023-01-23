With a good amount of sunshine in place, we were able to rebound nicely on the thermometer…with much of KELOLAND enjoying seasonably mild temperatures for this time of year.

As of 3 pm CST Monday afternoon

We’ll remain mainly quiet as we head through the night, though it may be a bit breezy at times to the west. Overnight lows will fall into the teens to low 20s…the latter being more likely near the WY/SD border.

Chillier temperatures come back into the picture on Tuesday. Though it won’t be as cold as what we’ve seen so far this season, it’ll still be a step backward all the same…especially to the east. Highs climb into the 20s East River and 30s with a few low 40s out west once more.

Some snow showers are possible to the west on Wednesday, but much of the midweek outlook beyond that is mainly quiet. Highs will run a decent spread, with upper teens/mid 20s the east and low/mid 30s West River.

A late-week system will try to kick temperatures up a bit on Friday with a rain/snow chance in place across several parts of the region. While it won’t be too warm, it’ll still at least be in the 30s in many areas.

We also aren’t expecting to see too much from this system, but we WILL be watching that comes along afterward.

A push of Arctic air will come in by the weekend and set the stage for a rather cold end to the month of January. In fact, February will pick up where January leaves off with this cold as well.

We’ll also see chances for snow stick around on Saturday…especially near and south of the I-90 corridor.

Odds for near to below average temperatures carry into the start of February, with some rather cold days and nights on the way.