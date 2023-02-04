Though western portions of KELOLAND have been able to get in on a head start to the warmer temperatures, East River locations will FINALLY get in on a break from the cold as we go into the first weekend of the month.

A healthy mix of sun and clouds will be present across the region today, with a generally light breeze for much of the region beyond locations near the Wyoming border. Highs climb into the 30s East River with 40s and even some 50s possible West River.

It won’t be anywhere near as cold tonight as it has been in previous nights. Breezy conditions should keep patchy fog concerns in check, though any melting that occurs today will refreeze overnight. Keep this in mind if you head out.

Otherwise, we’ll see lows in the 20s across the board.

We’ll hit the repeat button on the thermometer for Sunday, but it won’t be as calm. We’ll have to contend with a little more wind…especially to the east…but it’ll still be a nice day to get out and enjoy some early February sunshine.

A few light rain/snow showers are possible on Monday as a weak area of low pressure pushes through the region. Anything that is seen will be rather light and fleeting in nature, so much of the day should be decent albeit a bit on the cloudier side of things.

The midweek outlook is looking good, but we’ll watch Thursday for two reasons. First, some snow may be possible in western KELOLAND later in the afternoon and evening. Second, low pressure will try to creep northward along the Missouri River and clip the SE corner of the region.

Next weekend, for what it’s worth, is looking good with seasonable to seasonably mild temperatures.