Temperatures and humidity will remain high through the weekend.

Today will be hot and humid with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. Winds will remain light. Scattered storms will develop in western South Dakota after 4:00. The Storm Prediction Center has western SD in a marginal risk for severe weather.

The rain will move east tonight with a chance for light showers and thundershowers in south central KELOLAND tonight into tomorrow morning.

We’ll keep the slight chance for rain going tomorrow (20%), but many will stay dry as high hit the 80s and 90s.

The heat and humidity will remain for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 90s and 100s.

We expect a change in the humidity by Tuesday, but highs will remain in the 80s and 90s with dry conditions.