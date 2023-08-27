Beyond some isolated showers and storms to the west and southwest, it has been a wonderful second half of the weekend across KELOLAND…with cooler temperatures East River compared to what we’ve seen in central and western parts of the area.

Regardless of what side of the river you’re on, everyone gets the same overnight set-up. Partly to mostly clear skies carry us into the night. It won’t be as cool as last night, but we’ll still be able to enjoy a generally comfortable night. Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warmer temperatures hold steady as we go into the start of the new work and school week. While it won’t be as warm as Sunday to the west, we’ll see some improvement on the thermometer East River. Highs range in the mid 80s to near 90 with plentiful amounts of sunshine.

Quiet and dry weather holds steady into Tuesday as well with an upper-level ridge of high pressure keeping us dry and quiet. Unlike last week, however, we won’t be as ridiculously hot and humid. Rather, Tuesday features highs in the mid to upper 80s once again.

Thanks to that aforementioned ridge aloft, high pressure sticks around for a little while. Seasonably warm temperatures remain in place on both sides of the river under mostly sunny skies.

Chances for rain are going to be few and far-between as we head into the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. We may see an isolated shower or two on Thursday into Friday, but coverage is rather sparse and moisture amounts are lacking overall.

As we head into Labor Day Weekend, above average temperatures continue to build, with 90s on the way back. It won’t be as hot as last week, but it’ll be a reminder that the unofficial end to the summer season is just that…unofficial.

As we head into early September, odds for above average temperatures are more heavily favored. Granted, average by this point is in the upper 70s to low 80s…but it’s a sign that summer isn’t done with us quite yet.