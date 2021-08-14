Mainly Dry Weekend; Humidity Returns Next Week – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, August 14

Following another cool start to the day, we’ll get ready for a warmer weekend overall across the region.

Southerly winds at the surface and aloft will help temperatures rebound a little bit more compared to Friday, while much of the region stays dry. The one “Fly in the Ointment” may be a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder in southern KELOLAND…south of I-90.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of southern and SW KELOLAND. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns.

Highs rise into the 80s east of the James River valley, with 90s along and west of there.

Partly to mostly clear skies take us into the night, with temperatures not falling as far down the thermometer as they have in previous evenings. We’ll bottom out in the low/mid 60s through much of the region.

We’ll warm up a little bit more on Sunday, with highs in the mid/upper 80s at times along and east of I-29. To the west, we’ll take a few more steps into the 90s. Along the way, we stay mainly dry but with more humidity creeping into the picture.

More warmth and humidity will be in place as we go into the first half of the new work week. We’ll also stay mainly dry beyond a few storms West River late on Tuesday.

The second half of the week is where we keep an eye on the chance for rain. Our next system will begin to make its move by Wednesday and impact the region through the end of the work week with shower and thunderstorm chances…exactly what we need given our drought situation.

Timing of this system is a little up in the air in terms of when the first round of rain gets its act together, so we’ll leave the chance for rain in place each day from Wednesday through Friday…but know that chances increase for rain the later into the week you go.

Along the way, temperatures take a step backward into near/below average territory by day and by night…a nice change of pace from what we’ve seen more often than not this summer.