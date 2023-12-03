Fog and cloud cover remained rather stubborn to the east, keeping temperatures very much in check. Elsewhere, we did at least get in on a little sunshine in the afternoon.

We’ll have to watch the anemometer as we head into the start of the week. A wind advisory is in place for portions of western and central South Dakota through Monday afternoon. Be advised that wind gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph at times.

A high wind watch remains in place for Monday for portions of western and northwestern South Dakota. Be advised that gusts may reach 60 mph during this time. Please plan accordingly.

Outside of that, we may see some scattered snow showers to the west in the morning and early afternoon with little in the way of accumulation expected.

In fact, any chance for moisture that we do get to come along is going to be lacking in substance. Our overall rather dry run of weather will continue through the week and likely into next weekend as well. Friday and maybe early Saturday morning may hold a small chance for some rain and snow showers as a clipper moves through, but that’s about it.

I mentioned earlier that we have some warmer temperatures on the way. That’s for the midweek outlook, where 50s and near 60 degree warmth are possible in many areas. We’ll watch the record books during the midweek outlook…especially Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures moderate a bit by next weekend and into next week but remain above average for this time of year.

Here’s your extended forecast: