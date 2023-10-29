While the morning did get off to a pretty quiet start, some light snow showers have been crashing the party in a few areas…especially out in the Black Hills, where Terry Peak looks like it could be ready to open tomorrow (Though we know it’ll be a bit longer than that)

As of 4:15 pm CDT/3:15 pm MDT Sunday

We’ll try to quiet down a bit more and go into the night with temperatures dropping a bit more than they did last night. Be mindful of wind chill values in the single digits and teens above zero at times.

Expected wind chill values early Monday morning

Monday evening may see a few snow showers in northeastern KELOLAND as a weak cold front comes plunging down from the north. Though moisture amounts are not expected to be as robust as what we’ve seen, it’s what comes around in its wake that we’re watching. Outside of that boundary, we’ll have a mainly quiet start to the work and school week on our hands.

If you have any trick or treat plans on Halloween, you’ll want to listen up. While we stay dry on Tuesday, it’ll be chilly…especially East River. You’ll want to make sure your kids are layered up under their costumes as temperatures struggle to get out of the low/mid 30s in many areas. The exception may be in southwestern KELOLAND with 40s in place.

The first couple of days of November are looking pretty good with improving temperatures as we head into the first weekend of the month. All the while, we stay dry until Friday.

We do get a few chances for rain to the north as we end the work and school week with a system clipping the region, but much of the area is dry and quiet. We’ll continue with that quiet trend into Saturday before some rain showers try to come along for Sunday. At least temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year by that point…right?

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: