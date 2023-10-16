Thanks to high pressure, as far south as it may be, it has been a beautiful day across the region. The only difference has been whether you had seasonable temperatures to the east or warmer weather to the west.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday afternoon

We’ll stay quiet as we head into the night, but again…temperatures vary depending on where you are. To the east, we’ll see lows in the 30s with some patchy fog possible. Out west, we’ll see lows mainly in the 40s.

Another dry day comes along for Tuesday, but we do have a warm front pushing through KELOLAND. That will help kick up the temperature a few notches as southerly flow sets up overhead.

We’ll see highs firmly in the 60s with upper 60s and 70s out west.

That sets the stage for Tuesday night into Wednesday as we watch a cold front push through KELOLAND. Unlike what we had last week, this upcoming cold front isn’t packing much of a punch in terms of moisture. Still, scattered showers are in the cards for the region as we go through your Wednesday and into the night the farther east you go.

Highs on Wednesday, speaking of which, hold in the 60s with windy conditions in place. Some areas may not escape the upper 50s.

The rest of the work and school week is pretty quiet and a bit on the mild side at times, with 60s to the east and some 70s out west.

Next weekend is mainly quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies in place. Both days remain seasonably mild for this time of year.

In fact, that trend lingers into the start of next week as 60s stick around to kick off the next work week. During this time, we may also see our next chance for rain come along.