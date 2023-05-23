Southerly flow at the surface has allowed above-average temperatures to remain in place and even creep up a bit more compared to what we had on Monday.

As of 3 pm CDT Tuesday

We’ll remain quiet as we head into the night beyond a small chance for an isolated shower or two to the west. Otherwise, winds back off as we head into the night as we have partly to mostly clear skies in place.

Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the region.

In a similar manner to Tuesday, Wednesday will feature a similar set-up: Mainly dry in central and eastern KELOLAND with an isolated shower or storm to the west. Overall, this is shaping up to be the driest day of the next seven for our West River communities. That’s not to say that every day is a washout. We’ll simply have higher chances for rain every day after Wednesday.

Beyond that, Wednesday will be another warm and breezy day with highs in the low/mid-80s.

By Thursday into Friday, however, that changes. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase West River as we go into the end of the week. To the east, yet again, we remain mainly dry. A blocking pattern to our east will try to hold steady and keep moisture in check for eastern KELOLAND. As a result, that keeps our chances for unsettled weather West River in place…with afternoon/evening showers and storms possible.

Highs on Thursday hold in the 80s to the east where we stay mainly dry. Out west, with more cloud cover and some rain in place, we’ll see high in the 70s. This will also be the same high temperature spread on Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend also has a similar set-up. With the blocking pattern to the east attempting to hold steady, rain and storm chances remain in place West River…while East River locations remain dry and warm.

By Memorial Day itself, we may finally get a chance for rain to migrate to the east, but it’s a low-end chance. Opportunities for rain are still higher the farther west you go. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans or are going to attend any outdoor ceremonies.

In fact, you can see the erosion of this blocking pattern on our 10-day precipitation outlook. Notice how East River locations stay mainly dry at first before moisture finally creeps in toward the end of the loop.

Odds for above-average temperatures are favored as we head into the start of June.