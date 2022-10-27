While several areas of KELOLAND did get in on some rain, it was the southeastern portion of the region that was the clear winner in terms of getting something a little more substantial.

With that said, however, we still need A LOT more help in the rain gauge…and there simply isn’t much to go around until the start of November.

Any lingering showers to the southeast will depart by the evening, allowing for some East River clearing. To the west, clearer skies take over sooner. Overnight lows fall into the 30s overall.

Clearer skies take over across the board as we close the work and school week on a rather pleasant note. Milder temperatures also return, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend leading into Halloween is looking like a good one as high pressure holds steady across the region.

Temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 60s once again.

Sunday is shaping up to be a repeat performance of the first half of the weekend, with seasonably mild temperatures and sunny skies holding in place once more.

Dry and milder weather lasts into Halloween, with 60s still very much in place. Evening conditions are looking like they’ll be a treat for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the 50s by the later evening.

The first few days of November will also be near to above average on the thermometer, with highs near 70 on Tuesday and even Wednesday.

We’ll also try to bring an increase in rain chances across the area by the second half of next week with temperatures beginning to cool off by then.