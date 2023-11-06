Our slow but gradual cool-down will continue as we head into the rest of this upcoming work and school week.

As of 2 pm CST Monday afternoon

While much of this extended forecast is mainly dry, we do have a few exceptions here and there to discuss. One of those is the chance for a few isolated showers overnight as an upper-level trough pivots through KELOLAND. Not everyone will see something, and anyone that does won’t be getting in on all that much.

A few more scattered showers are possible by Tuesday as lingering moisture sticks around in east-central and northeastern KELOLAND, but much of the day for much of the region beyond that is pretty quiet albeit breezy.

Windy weather holds steady for a little while longer on Wednesday, but we’ll watch as that breeze calms down by Thursday into Friday. That calmer trend continues through the weekend and into the start of next week, and it’s not just for what we see on the anemometer.

There’s just one “Fly in the Ointment” that we need to discuss, and that’s Friday. While the American and Canadian models keep KELOLAND quiet, the Euro has a small chance for some moisture in place that would be in the form of rain/snow showers as temperatures continue to slide backward. Keep an eye out for updates on that. It’s not much, but it’ll be something to consider.

Speaking of temperatures, we’ll cool down to near and even below average conditions by the end of the week and into Veteran’s Day as well on Saturday. It doesn’t last, though, as milder temperatures by mid-November standards come back into the picture.

In fact, odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head into the middle of the month.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: