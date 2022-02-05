Breezy conditions are on the ay for the first half of the weekend, but that won’t necessarily mean a well above average day for everyone.

With that said, however, highs for your Saturday will be at least a decent bit above average for this time of year. Highs climb into the 40s and low 50s across much of the area…except in the northeast. With some lingering snowpack, we’ll be stuck in the 30s in those locations. SW Minnesota may also be included in this.

Along the way, it’ll be rather windy at times. With this, dry air, and a lack of moisture in place, elevated fire weather concerns will also be in place. Please be mindful of any outdoor heat sources.

We won’t be as cold tonight, but it’ll still be chilly to the east. Wind calm down overnight, with lows fall into the teens East River and 20s West River. We may also see a few flurries develop overnight and into the morning on Sunday.

The second half of the weekend will also feature a 50/50 split on the thermometer. To the east, we’ll only see highs in the 20s and 30s with even a few teens possible to the northeast. West River locations, however, will see highs mainly in the 40s.

Well above average conditions come back for the first half of the new work and school week. All the while, we’ll remain dry. Highs get back into the 40s and 50s on Monday.

We may have a few rain and snow showers by midweek, but chances are low and moisture amounts are on the same level.

By the end of the week, we may introduce a small late rain/snow shower chance, but this is a rather low-end chance.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to above average temperatures by day and by night are expected to stick around along with the lack of any appreciable moisture.