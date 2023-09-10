Showers will linger into the evening in a few areas, but much of the rest of the day is shaping up to be quiet and seasonable…even seasonably cool for some.

We’ll gradually clear out in many locations as we head into the night with high pressure building in, but some showers are still possible in central and western KELOLAND in the evening and first part of the night. We’ll dry out especially after midnight.

Beyond that, we’ll have ourselves a rather comfortable night across the region, with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees…a perfect night to open the window and let the light breeze do the work!

A few showers and storms will be possible in northeastern KELOLAND on Monday as a little system clips the region. The rest of the area, however, stays mainly dry and quiet outside of a few sprinkles out west.

Highs on Monday stay in the low to mid 70s.

Seasonable temperatures hold steady through Tuesday with 70s sticking around across the region and even a few upper 60s here and there. High pressure keeps our skies mostly sunny and our winds nice and calm.

By Wednesday, we’ll start to bring in warmer temperatures. It won’t be too hot, but we’ll see 80s come back as we head into the end of the week.

Along the way, we’ll have a few chances for rain in western KELOLAND…especially on Thursday and Friday…as another system moves through the region and send some rain chances our way. Showers linger to the southeast on Saturday before we dry out next Sunday.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head beyond the 7 day forecast and into the official start of the fall season.