While much of the region for much of the day has been pretty quiet and decent, we’ve been watching the southeasternmost portions of the region as we go into the first part of the night.

As of 4 pm CDT Saturday

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of northwestern Iowa until 10 pm CDT Saturday night. Any storm that pops up will be capable of producing some hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds. A non-zero isolated tornado chance will also be in place…especially the farther south and east you go into the watch area.

Beyond that, partly to at times mostly clear skies take over as we head into the night. We’ll be calm and quiet as high pressure begins to make its move, keeping the breeze nice and calm. Overnight lows fall mainly into the 50s.

Father’s Day is shaping up to be a great day to get outside if you can! Sunshine won’t be in short supply thanks to the aforementioned area of high pressure, and temperatures will be pretty seasonable for this time of year.

We’ll see highs in the mid 80s, with some upper 80s possible toward central KELOLAND.

Once we start the new work week, the heat comes back in a big way.

We’re likely going to see highs well into the 90s for a majority of KELOLAND, with central portions of the region even flirting with the century mark for high temperatures on Monday. While we do get a breeze in place, it’ll be a southerly breeze…so little relief there.

We’ll do it all over again on Tuesday with another round of well above average heat across KELOLAND. The irony here is that Monday and Tuesday are the last two official days of spring before summer takes over in the morning on Wednesday.

The second half of next week, while not as hot, has something else that we’ll be keeping an eye on: Rain chances. In fact, we have a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

Some days will hold better chances for rain and storms than others; Thursday is an example of a day with a better chance. We’ll also watch the potential for any of these storms to pack an extra punch along the way.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and moisture are favored as we head deeper into the official start of summer and toward the end of June.