Another day, another round of isolated showers to the east with varying levels of cloud cover. Out west, however, it has been a different story with sunnier skies and milder temperatures. All in all, it has been another seasonable day across KELOLAND that has looked and felt like autumn…but that doesn’t last.

We’ll have partly to mostly clear skies once again as we head into the night, with a few areas of patchy fog to deal with along the way. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s once again.

A repeat performance on the thermometer is on the way for Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies to the east. Out west, however, we warm up a bit more into the upper 70s and low 80s at times.

Low pressure to our east will finally get out of here, giving us a pretty nice day on Thursday. Southerly flow takes over, and that will help warm us up a bit to the east and catch up with our West River counterparts.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll see high in the 70s and low 80s across much of KELOLAND.

Warmer temperatures build to the east as we go into Friday and the weekend itself. Before we get to that, we do have one little system to watch. A few showers are possible in central and northeastern KELOLAND on Friday, while everyone else stays mainly quiet.

Back to the warmth…we’ll see above average temperatures move in (Especially East River) as we go into the weekend and the start of October. 80s are likely into the middle of next week with little to no rain in sight. Out west, we’ll have highs in the 70s by the start of next week again.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures continue to be favored. Keep in mind that average highs during this time are in the upper 60s.