With a little more sunshine in place, temperatures today were able to rebound a bit more across KELOLAND…especially West River.

Tuesday high temperatures as of 1:30 pm

Winds will slowly calm down as we go into the night. This, combined with a clearer sky will allow temperatures to fall to near and even below average levels once more.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s once again.

Our quiet stretch will continue through the middle of the week, with another nice day on Wednesday. We’ll hold steady in the 50s to low 60s for highs. While the day starts off with a good amount of sunshine, we’ll see cloud cover increase as we head later into the day.

In fact, rain will begin to move into the region overnight as our next low pressure system makes its move.

Additional chances for rain come in on Thursday, which may end up being our best chance for rain into next week. Scattered showers are expected, with chances being a bit higher the further south and east you go.

Highs on Thursday hold in the mid 50s across much of the region.

We’ll dry out again and clear out on Friday with a modest warm-up bringing temperatures back into the 60s.

The weekend leading into Halloween is looking like a good one with seasonably mild temperatures in the 60s and partly sunny skies.

Dry and milder weather holds into Halloween, with 60s still very much in place. The first few days of November will also be near to above average on the thermometer before we watch the second half of next week for cooler temperatures to come back.