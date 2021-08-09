Mainly Dry Beginning Tuesday; More Seasonable by Friday – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, August 9

Warm and humid weather will hold on for the rest of the evening, especially East River, while we watch a cold front push eastward.

This front will act as a triggering mechanism for some scattered showers and thunderstorms for eastern and central parts of KELOLAND through the first part of the night.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” in place for much of our East River communities and a “Slight Risk” toward the Aberdeen/Watertown/Sisseton region.

Primary concerns are gusty winds and hail, but there’s always a non-zero isolated tornado risk with any severe storm. Stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans this evening.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s East River with some 50s on the way to the west.

Beyond the chance for a few morning showers to the southeast, we dry out through your Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid 80s to low 90s across the board.

The midweek outlook is also looking pretty good with high pressure continuing to build a bit more. Highs range from the mid 80s east of the James River valley to the low/mid 90s across central and western KELOLAND.

Dry weather holds steady through the end of the work week, but these warmer temperatures that we’ve been dealing with ease off a little bit. Highs step back a bit, but we could see a few nights in the 50s across a majority of the region.

Beyond the chance for a few showers in central portions of the region on Sunday, much of the weekend is dry with warmer temperatures pushing back into the area even into the start of next week.