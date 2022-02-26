Temperatures took a much bigger step up than what we’ve seen over the last several days, with highs actually climbing above average in several areas.

While we have another generally cold night on the way, it won’t be as frigid as we’ve seen. We should stay above zero this time across KELOLAND.

The generally warmer pattern repeats itself on Sunday, with above average temperatures remaining in place for much of the area. To the northeast, it’ll be cooler with more snow in place, so we’ll see highs in the 20s and 30s that way…but the rest of KELOLAND should climb into the 40s and 50s.

The first half of the week will be characterized by two things: Above average temperatures and a lack of moisture. Though highs stay in the 30s to the northeast, we’ll remain well above average with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

In fact, we’ll also start the month of March on an unseasonably warm note. Tuesday may feature highs upward of 20 or so degrees above average.

By the end of the forecast, we’re going to watch a developing area of low pressure. Timing, intensity, and track details remain hazy as of this discussion, but it’ll be something to keep an eye on as we head into the end of next week.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, we’ll attempt to swing the pendulum back toward the cooler side of things with chances for near to below average temperatures being favored.