It looks like we’ll have a lot of wind through KELOLAND this week, and temperatures will bounce around significantly between warm and cold depending on what direction the winds are blowing. Today our temperatures are below normal in eastern KELOLAND with a northerly breeze, while a south wind is warming western South Dakota significantly.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have an area of low pressure move west to east along the Nebraska border, and clouds will be spreading across the region. Winds will also pick up from the east or southeast, swirling around this low pressure system. The clouds and winds will hold temperatures in the teens East River to the 20s in the west.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and windy and warm. Strong south winds will bring the 40s East River to the low 50s West River. There could be a few snow showers in Rapid City during the vening hours. Wind speeds will be 15-30 mph.

Wednesday will also be cloudy, and breezy. North winds will be brisk, bringing cold air back into the region. Highs will drop back below normal, into the 20s East River and around 30 in the west.

Winds will drop off a bit on Thursday, but it is going to be cold in the morning, near or below zero East River. During the day it will be partly cloudy, in the low 20s East River to the mid 30s to low 40s West River.

We’ve been eyeing the potential for some snowfall on Friday, but if anything occurs it will be very light anyway. It will again be windy, but it will be a warming wind so temperatures will shoot back into the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend will be much warmer than normal. Saturday will be mostly sunny breezy, with the low 40s East River and the low 50s West River. Winds won’t be as strong on Sunday, so Eastern South Dakota will get through the 40s with some locations even in the low 50s.

We’ve introduced some snowfall into the forecast on Monday as colder air returns. Finally, we have a system that has the potential for some meaningful snowfall. It is too early to talk about snowfall amounts, but it appears we’ll have a low pressure system ejecting out of Colorado – the type of system that typically gives us our more significant snowfall. The question is how much moisture will be available for the system to work with. But we’ll be keeping a close eye on the potential for snowfall early next week.