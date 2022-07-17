Saturday featured a nice break from the heat and humidity in portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND…with a good round of rain to boot. Remember this, as it’ll be a while before we see this again.

We’ll clear out today following some morning fog as high pressure comes back into the picture with a large ridge setting up shop aloft as well. It’ll also bring back a lot of mid-summer heat with highs back in the low to mid 90s to the east and upper 90s out west. Humidity will also be a factor, and it won’t be the last time we talk about that.

A warm night is on the way once again across KELOLAND, with lows in the 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Our heat peaks for the first time on Monday with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat headlines are likely to kick off the new work week, so plan accordingly if you’re going to be out and about. Heat indices may likely climb into the triple digits.

We may see a few isolated showers and even a thunderstorm in the northern portion of the region, but this should be an exception to the dry rule.

Tuesday will still be a hot day, though, with highs in the mid to upper 90s to the east. Some 80s are possible out west.

Though we do get a small break from the heat on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, it’ll be a short-lived reprieve. Mid to upper 90s return by the end of the week.

A small chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along for eastern KELOLAND along and east of the James River valley on Friday. After this, it’s back to square one for the lack of moisture.

Above average heat and near to below average rainfall are expected as we head beyond the extended outlook.