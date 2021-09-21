Lots of dry days to come, including a mostly sunny weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, September 21

A prolonged run of dry weather and continues, likely through the end of the month.

Skies are mostly sunny across KELOLAND, though – thanks to a northerly breeze – it remains a little cooler than normal for the final day of summer. Temperatures are only in the 60s, with a few low 70s.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Lows will be in the low 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and only a little warmer in the west. A light breeze will change to the south overnight.

Tomorrow marks the autumnal equinox, meaning equal amounts of sun and darkness. Fall officially begins at 2:20 CDT. It will also be a sunny day, and we will warm a little, to the low 70s east River and the upper 70s West River.

Clouds will be a little more abundant on Thursday, but it will also be a few degrees warmer thanks to a south wind, in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll remain in the upper 60s to low 70s on Friday, with a partly cloudy sky. It will also be a breezy day, with a northerly breeze bringing another shot of cool air.

Saturday morning will be cool, almost to the point of chilly. We’ll be in the low 40s for morning lows, though it is possible some places might dip into the upper 30s. But with a mostly sunny sky, we’ll recover to the low 70s East and upper 70s West during the afternoon. Sunday will also be mostly sunny, and it will be warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s east to the mid 80s in the west.

The dry weather will continue next week. Temperatures look like they’ll also remain near-normal, the mid 70s East River, for the last few days of September and the first few days of October.