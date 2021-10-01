Locally Heavy Rain Today: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 1st

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move north this morning. As of 6:45, over .50″ of rain has fallen in Eureka and Gettysburg in northcentral KELOLAND. That’s helpful news considering the intense drought still in place across those areas of KELOLAND.

We’ll continue to see changes on the 24 hour rainfall map. Brookings has missed much of the rain, but Sioux Falls has picked up about an inch. Showers and thunderstorms will be sprouting into the afternoon in much of eastern KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows redeveloping downpours this afternoon. Expect local rain totals near 1″, possibly up to 2″ in a few select locations. We’ll linger the rain chance into Saturday morning in southeastern KELOLAND.

You can see the rain chances ahead on one of computer models showing the 1″+ numbers.

Highs today will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with the rain chances in eastern KELOLAND.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s east and 40s west. Again, rain chances will remain over the southeast.

Rain chances in Sioux Falls will linger during the morning, but clearing from north to south is expected with highs in the 70s.

Very pleasant weather is ahead next week with highs in the 70s.