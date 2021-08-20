Locally Heavy Rain Today: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 20th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been tracking across KELOLAND overnight and this morning. A large upper-level low pressure system will be producing additional rain chances today.

As of 7am, some 1″ totals have been found around the Mobridge area. A nice rain also fell in the far south central south of Winner over .50″.

Even parts of Brookings have had over 1″ as of 7am. More rain is on the way.

Severe weather chances are still on the table, especially after 2pm east of I-29. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but 1 or 2 tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Futurecast shows the new thunderstorm development into the early afternoon. Again, some locally heavy rain is quite likely with the individual storms. The rain will move east quickly this evening and dry, breezy, and less humid weather will be around tomorrow.

New storms return on Sunday and some those could be severe in the east.

The pattern still looks active into next week with more storms possible by Tuesday and again after the 7 day forecast.

This 10 day forecast is one of the wettest outlooks we’ve had in 2021.