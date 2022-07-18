We’ve had to deal with dangerously hot weather all day across KELOLAND.

Even though there’s a cold front on the way through the region, we’ll get little to no relief from the heat.

A warm night is on the way once again across KELOLAND, with lows in the 70s East River and 60s to the west.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible at times, but they will be the exception to the overall dry rule.

Tuesday will still be a hot day, with highs in the mid 90s to the east. Some 80s are possible to the north and west. Humidity will thankfully back off a bit with the passage of a weak cold front the day before.

Though we do get a small break from the heat on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, it’ll be a short-lived reprieve. Southerly flow sets up shop once again, and we’ll hit the reset button sooner rather than later on above average temperatures.

In fact, heat comes right back as we head into the end of the work week, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 90s at times.

A small chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along for eastern KELOLAND along and east of the James River valley by the end of the week and into Saturday. Overall, though, chances for rain are far from widespread and lacking in substance.

Even as we go into the start of next week, chance for rain are going to be lacking…with no organized chance for moisture coming along through the middle of next week.