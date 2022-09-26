The new work and school week got off to a seasonable start to the east, while more sunshine out west allowed for temperatures to climb into the seasonably mild range.

Any cloud cover by day should dissipate as we go into the night, allowing temperatures to fall at a nice clip.

Overnight lows should bottom out in the mid 40s West River with low 40s and even a few upper 30s to the east.

We’ll cool down slightly on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies at first, but clouds build in the afternoon. With that said, however, we should remain dry.

Highs range from the mid/upper 60s to low/mid 70s. Unlike Monday, though, it won’t be as windy.

We’ll have another split on Wednesday for high temperatures, with cooler readings in the 60s and 70s to the east and 80s out west. Sunshine in the morning may be replaced with some clouds further east in the afternoon.

As we deeper into the second half of the week, temperatures creep up a bit. By the end of September, we’ll be back in the mid 70s to low 80s for daytime highs…with the latter being more likely observed West River on Thursday and/or Friday.

One thing has been lacking in our forecast as of late: Rain. We’ll finally try to get a few shower chances in place late on Friday in our West River communities.

Chances for rain migrate eastward on Saturday, with another chance for rain sticking around on Sunday. The best chance for rain in Sioux Falls looks like it’ll be Saturday afternoon and again on Monday. Out west, odds favor Friday and Saturday. For central and NE KELOLAND, it’s Saturday and Monday as well.

So while the first weekend of October does have that opportunity for rain, I don’t think it’ll be a complete wash-out. Just keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall carry into October.