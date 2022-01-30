Generally quiet weather is expected to stick around as we approach the end of January, as any weak disturbance that comes along will be lacking in much substance.

Compared to Saturday, East River temperatures take a small step backward on Sunday, with highs in the 20s to the northeast and 30s to the southeast. West River highs hold in the 50s under partly to at times mostly cloudy skies. All the while, we’ll continue to feature a lack of moisture across KELOLAND.

Above average temperatures hold steady across KELOLAND, though West River locations will remain warmer. We’ll fall into the teens to the east and 20s out west.

Warmer temperatures jump over the river and head east as we start the new work and school week. This will easily be the warmest day for everyone…not just out west this time…with highs in the 50s across much of the area. The exception would likely be in the northeast again, with highs in the 40s.

By the time we reach the first day of February, temperatures fall through the day as low pressure moves to the area. Some snow showers are possible to the west during this time, but chances are on the lower side of the scale.

Since low pressure is expected to remain well to our south by the midweek outlook, we’ll likely remain quiet…but it’ll be cold with well-below average temperatures by day and by night. Wind chill headlines are possible, especially to the northeast.

Despite the cold start to the month, a warming trend takes over through the first full week of the new month. All the while, we’ll remain pretty quiet beyond a few small snow shower chances at times.