Depending on where you are in KELOLAND, you’ll either get a cooler and more comfortable day or a day with heat and humidity. Through the morning, however, we’re all treated to a quiet start to the second half of the weekend.

A cold front will move into KELOLAND today, sending a rather warm and muggy air mass into eastern KELOLAND. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially to the northeast, as we go through the afternoon and evening.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal” risk for severe storms in place east of the Sisseton area as well as SW Minnesota and NW Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs range in the 80s to low 90s East River with 70s and 80s out west.

We’ll quiet down as we head into the night with a more comfortable air mass filtering in via northwesterly flow. We’ll see overnight lows drop into the 50s and low 60s with a breezy northwest wind.

The work and school week gets off to a quiet start with highs in the 80s and plentiful amounts of sunshine. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, though it’ll at least be a northwest wind instead of a warmer south wind…so we do have that working in our favor.

Tuesday follows suit with high pressure very much in control of our weather. Highs hold in the mid 80s with another mostly sunny day on the way.

In fact, the rest of the work and school week is shaping up to be dry and quiet. The one exception will be a chance to see a few showers in western KELOLAND by the middle of the week. Otherwise, rain chances are going to be few and far between.

Headed through and beyond Labor Day weekend, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out…even as we head further into meteorological fall.